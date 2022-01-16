2023: Kwara North APC stakeholders resolve to work for AbdulRazaq

The internal wrangling within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state appears to be coming to an end as the people of Kwara North senatorial district weekend gathered to chat a new cause for the party.

They also resolved to work in unison to return Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq back to the Government House, Ilorin come 2023.

The people under the aegis of Kwara North All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders announced their resolve to support AbdulRazaq’s second term bid at a well-attended reconciliation and peace meeting held at Shao town on Saturday.

The meeting had the theme; “New year, new beginning, new thinking”, and was convened by a Second Republic Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Chief Stephen Wole Oke.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of Governor AbdulRazaq and APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Alh Abdullateef Alakawa (Political Adviser) and Alh Mustapha Isowo (the APC secretary).

The Senator and House of Representatives member, representing Kwara North in the National Assembly, Umar Sadiq and Ahmed Ndakene, respectively also graced the event.

In his remarks, the convener of the meeting, Chief Oke appealed to APC members to leave behind the season of war and embrace a time of peace.

“We are here today to appeal to ourselves to close ranks, to see unity as an inevitable necessity; to evoke a new and more enduring power of unity in the interest of our people in the local government.

“To embrace intra-party unity within the political spectrum in which we have found ourselves, either by choice or by circumstance,” Oke added.

He thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for his passion for the development of Kwara North and for sending a representative to attend the event.

The immediate past deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mathew Okedare used the forum to officially defect to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Special Adviser Political, Alhaji Abdulatif Alakawa, urged the convener of the meeting and chieftains of the party

at various levels not to rest on their oars until all aggrieved parties are reconciled.

The state APC chairman, prince Sulyman Fagbemi, represented by the party’s secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Ishowo, urged members of the party to obtain their PVCs to demonstrate their strength in the 2023 election by re-electing Governor AbduRazaq for a second term.

Fagbemi, who also stressed the need for party discipline, urged the people of the district to allow Governor AbdulRazaq consolidate on his achievements and wait for 2027.