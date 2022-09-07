2023: Kwara NULGE threatens to vote out lawmakers frustrating LG autonomy

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Kwara state Wednesday asked the state house of assembly to accelerate the process required for total autonomy of local government system in the state.

It also urged governor AbdulRazaq to break his seeming silence on the vexed issue of local government autonomy.

Addressing a presss conference in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, state president of NULGE, Comrade Oyinlade Seun Adeleye, said the union will not hesitate to vote out lawmakers who are opposed to the passage of the local government autonomy in the 2023 general election.

“This is the right time to do the needful, because this is when they can listen to us. They need us very much now. If they (members of the state house of assembly) decided not to vote for local government autonomy, we will also decide not to vote for them. They need us now, and we all belong to wards and polling booths. We are going to show and prove our worth to them”, he said.

Adeleye, who described local government autonomy as the catalyst to security of lives and property and development at the grass roots, maintained that the third tier of government cannot be an appendage of the state government.

“It is our plea to Kwara state governor to, in conjunction with the state House of Assembly to expeditiously speed up the process required for Kwara to be listed among comity of states that respect the wishes of the people at the grass roots, which local government autonomy symbolises.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to call on the governor of Kwara state to break his long silence on the vexed issue of local government autonomy. Our governor must rise and invest in the trust of the Kwarans majority to write his name in gold, by aligning himself with true democrats and progressives.

“Local government autonomy is the catalyst to the development. We are talking about security situation; food security and even human security. If the local government autonomy is in place, all these things will be very easy. We are not an appendage of the state government.

“The law recognizes us as the third tier of government. All what we are doing is for the benefit of the generality of everybody. It is not to our own benefit because we want development at the grass roots level”, he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

