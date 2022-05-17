2023: Kwara PDP announces new order of primaries



Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Kwara state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Monday night issued a new dates for its primary elections.

A statement by the Kwara state PDP organising secretary, Hajia Bilkisu Oniyangi, said the changes became necessary following similar adjustments in dates by its national working committee (NWC).

Following the adjustments, the statment stated that the House of Assembly primary will now hold on Saturday 21st of May while that of House of Representatives will folow on Sunday 22nd of May.

It stated that primary for those vying for senate seat will hold on Monday 23rd of May.

It stated that primaries to determine the party’s governorship candidate has now been fixed for Thursday 26th of May.

While declaring that the new statement “supercedes the earlier statement on PDP party primaries, the party “apologise for any inconveniences caused by the earlier release.

“The Kwara state PDP members, stakeholders, party officials, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security agents should please take note of the above and adjust accordingly”, the statement reads in parts.

