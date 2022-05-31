2023: Labour Party betrayed Charles over Peter Obi ‘s presidential ambition, youth allege



Despite the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra state as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 elections, some Nigerian youths have kicked against his defection into the party.

To this end, they accused the party leadership of betrayal, alleging that the deal has been sealed to have Sampson Uchenna Charles as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

They further alleged that Charles single-handedly resurrected the Labour Party with his resources.

In a statement issued and signed by Amb. Crystal Ike, Director Media/Publicity & Strategy, S.U.C. Campaign Organisation, Amalgamated Youth / Women Organisation of Nigeria, the youth over said they are solidly behind the candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles who turned the current Labour Party around with his resources.

“We the youths and women organizations reinforce our full loyalty and total commitment to Sampson Uchenna Charles, and we are ready to follow his directives at anytime because we are a movement based on ideology and vision, it is true that the same cancer of corruption for which our presidential candidate is determined to destroy is very paramount in Labour Party and the same politicians with their same antics have now seen Labour Party as a fall back when the heat of their corrupted parties is too much to bear.

“As a movement, we shall continue to mobilize Nigerian youths and women, especially the deprived to wake up and take over their Nation. Political parties in Nigeria are mere platform and in most cases likened to private companies where few powerful executives trade and make personal gains at the expense of majority of their members.

“The fundamental principles of our movement which comprises the FANN, SUC and all the National youths, women associations under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Youths / Women Organization is bent on building a brand New Nigeria, and it’s not about political parties because parties are mere platforms and in most cases without membership but just INEC registration certificate.

“We shall most importantly intensify our sensitization and mobilization of all of Nigerian youths/ women, the neglected and abandoned in our society.We shall never compromise our principles for the building of a new Nation of Nigeria”, they said.

