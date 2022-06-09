2023: Labour Party gets governorship candidate for Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 governorship race in Enugu state, the Labour Party (LP) Thursday elected a guber flag bearer, Barr. Casmir Agbo.

Agbo, a retired civil servant emerged as a sole aspirant to clinch the governorship ticket.

He won the ticket through affirmative vote of 85 delegates who voted enmasse without any invalid vote.

Agbo, while speaking after his victory said though he was from Opi in Enugu North senatorial zone where the incumbent governor, Gov. Ugwuanyi hails from said that the Labour Party is not mindful of zoning but a person that would deliver good governance.

He cited America where George Bush’s son, emerged president after his father saying that what mattered most was the interest of the people.

“I am from Opi in Enugu North senatorial zone. Our party does not recognise zoning. What we want is who would deliver good governance. It is only in this place that we talk about zoning. In America a son can be president after his father. When Clinton left as the president of America, his wife, Hilary Clinton, contested to be president.

“It does not matter if Governor Ugwuanyi’s son or his brother becomes the next governor. What matters is what he can offer. I am the race to change the face of Enugu state. I have been a civil servant for many years and I know what the people need,” he said.

The governorship hopeful said that he was not a money bag but that he has what it takes to be the peoples governor pointing out that people are yearning for good governance.

