2023: Lagos serving senator wins Ogun West senatorial ticket

Lagos West Senator, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket of Ogun. West Senatorial district for the 2023 elections.

Adeola popularly known as Yayi polled a total of 294 votes to defeat his main rival and incumbent Senator representing the zone, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored zero.

Yayi was declared winner of the senatorial primaries held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the State by the electoral committee chairman, Dr Dapo Odukoya.

Recall the Lagos West Senator recently relocated to Ogun state, in a sweeping movement tagged “West2West Agenda.”

Speaking earlier before the poll, Odebiyi said he was the only aspirant vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the party’s primaries for the zone.

Odebiyi, an ally of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, arrived the venue of the primary around 12:48pm with some of his supporters, describing the Lagos West senator as a ‘visitor’ in the exercise.

He noted that each of the two other aspirants, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade and three, time governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI) had stepped down days earlier to take up House of Representatives tickets respectively.

:I’m extremely delighted that finally, we are having an opportunity to handle our primaries and more importantly, I am also excited for the people of Ogun West.

“For me, I don’t even think I have an opposition at this point in time. I am the only candidate for Ogun West.

“My two other brothers, Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka who came out from Ogun West had accepted to go for House of Reps slots.

“As far as I am concerned, I am the only candidate from Ogun West. Yes, we do have a visitor (Yayi) who is with us. We would accommodate him and listen to his views and at the end of the day, I believe I am going to triumph”, he said.

