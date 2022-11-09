2023: Lalong appoints Kannywood members Into APC Campaign Council [PICTURES]

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has approved the inclusion of members of the Northern-based entertainment industry popularly known as Kannywood into the PCC.

This he said was part of efforts to deepen the participation of creative artistes from Northern Nigeria into the campaign.

The approval followed the commitment of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made to the group during his recent visit to Kano State at a parley organised by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

During his visit, Tinubu met with top entertainers from Kannywood who put up a performance and endorsed his candidature while promising to work for his electoral success.

Tinubu had promised the artistes that he will ensure that they are given an opportunity to be part of the campaigns and also showcase their talents towards actualising his dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

The PCC DG while conveying the approval, charged the group to bring to bear their large followership, appeal, and goodwill in selling the candidature of Tinubu and his manifesto, ‘Renewed Hope’.

The Kannywood group has Abdul Moh’d Amart as Director, Ismail Na’abba Afakallah as Deputy Director, and Sani Mu’azu as Secretary, with other leaders heading different divisions.