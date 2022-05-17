2023: Lamido reconciles with Turaki in Jigawa 

A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has resolved his outstanding problem with his predecessor, also former governor of the state, Senator Saminu Turaki.

The two-term governors have reconciled and agreed to work together in order to flush out the remnant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state, come 2023.

The two former governors were at each other’s neck for decades over political differences but now have agreed to resolve their differences to wrestle power from the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

The ex-governors met behind closed door under the supervision of the PDP executives headed by Hon Babandi Ibrahim, at the resident of Senator Ibrahim Saminu Turaki which lasted for hours.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the PDP state chairman, Hon Ibrahim said the meeting was fruitful and described it as a success in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Babandi Ibrahim explained that many issues were discussed regarding the preparation for the forthcoming primary elections.

