2023: Latest full list of global billionaires on forbes

The leading American business magazine, Forbes, has released its annual list of the 2023 world’s 25 wealthiest people around the globe.

According to Forbes, As against retaining first place, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter,Elon Musk drop to second place and also mark him as the 2023 second-biggest loser.

Forbes said, “The publication notes that Musk’s purchase of Twitter, which was partly funded by the sale of Tesla shares, spooked investors, causing his net worth to drop by a staggering $39 billion in less than a year.”

See the full list below:

Bernard Arnault & family

(Net worth: $211 Billion | Source of Wealth: LVMH | Age: 74 | Citizenship: France) Elon Musk

(Net worth: $180 Billion | Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX | Age: 51 | Citizenship: U.S.) Jeff Bezos

(Net worth: $114 Billion | Source of Wealth: Amazon | Age: 59 | Citizenship: U.S.) Larry Ellison

(Net worth: $107 Billion | Source of Wealth: Oracle | Age: 78 | Citizenship: U.S.) Warren Buffett

(Net worth: $106 Billion | Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway | Age: 92 | Citizenship: U.S.) Bill Gates

(Net worth: $104 Billion | Source of Wealth: Microsoft | Age: 67 | Citizenship: U.S.)

Michael Bloomberg

(Net worth: $94.5 Billion | Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP | Age: 81 | Citizenship: U.S.) Carlos Slim Helú & family

(Net worth: $93 Billion | Source of Wealth: Telecom | Age: 83 | Citizenship: Mexico) Mukesh Ambani

(Net worth: $83.4 Billion | Source of Wealth: Diversified| Age: 65 | Citizenship: India) Steve Ballmer

(Net worth: $80.7 Billion | Source of Wealth: Microsoft | Age: 67 | Citizenship: U.S.) Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family

(Net worth: $80.5 Billion | Source of Wealth: L’Oréal | Age: 69 | Citizenship: France) Larry Page

(Net worth: $79.2 Billion | Source of Wealth: Google | Age: 50 | Citizenship: U.S.) Amancio Ortega

(Net worth: $77.3 Billion | Source of Wealth: Zara | Age: 87 | Citizenship: Spain) Sergey Brin

(Net worth: $76 Billion | Source of Wealth: Google | Age: 49 | Citizenship: U.S.) Zhong Shanshan

(Net worth: $68 Billion | Source of Wealth: Beverages, pharmaceuticals | Age: 68 | Citizenship: China) Mark Zuckerberg

(Net worth: $64.4 Billion | Source of Wealth: Facebook | Age: 38 | Citizenship: U.S.) Charles Koch

(Net worth: $59 Billion | Source of Wealth: Koch Industries | Age: 87 | Citizenship: U.S.) Julia Koch & family

(Net worth: $59 Billion | Source of Wealth: Koch Industries | Age: 60 | Citizenship: U.S.) Jim Walton

(Net worth: $58.8 Billion | Source of Wealth: Walmart | Age: 74 | Citizenship: U.S.) Rob Walton

(Net worth: $57.6 Billion | Source of Wealth: Walmart | Age: 78 | Citizenship: U.S.) Alice Walton

(Net worth: $56.7 Billion | Source of Wealth: Walmart | Age: 73 | Citizenship: U.S.) David Thomson & family

(Net worth: $54.4 Billion | Source of Wealth: Media | Age: 65 | Citizenship: Canada) Michael Dell

(Net worth: $50.1 Billion | Source of Wealth: Dell Technologies | Age: 58 | Citizenship: U.S.) Gautam Adani

(Net worth: $47.2 Billion | Source of Wealth: Infrastructure, commodities | Age: 60 | Citizenship: India) Phil Knight & family

(Net worth: $45.1 Billion | Source of Wealth: Nike | Age: 85 | Citizenship: U.S.)

