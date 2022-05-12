2023: Leaders pushing Nigerians to be criminals – Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has lamented that leaders are pushing Nigerians to criminality by spending several millions to purchase nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections, while several kidnapped Nigerians are languishing in bandits’ den awaiting ransom payment.

According to the cleric, “Nigerian leaders are showcasing their wealth by buying presidential forms of N100 million and N40 million respectively despite the high rate of hardship in the country that has forced many families to abject poverty.”

He noted that there is too much oppression in the country, which if not checked could force many youth to crime for them to achieve such wealthy status.

Addressing an interfaith special prayers organised for the 62 passengers of the Kaduna train attack still held in bandits’ captivity at the Jamiyar Matan Arewa headquarters in Kaduna on Thursday, Sheikh Gumi said leaders who are busy seeking for political offices ahead of 2023 elections have so far raised N25 billion, while 62 Nigerians are being held captives awaiting for payment of ransom for thimeur release.

Gumi told the relatives of the kidnapped passengers that they are not the only people grieving that the whole of Nigeria is in captivity, adding that Nigerians are watching the oppression going in the country.

“I have not heard of any leader raising money to free any kidnapped victim(s) or the 62 abducted passengers.

“I have been in the forefront in trying to see that all these things are resolved. Initially the issue was socio economic, but now it is taking a religious dimension due to the negligence of the government. Can’t they raise money too to free these 62 Nigerians including the 85 year-old woman? Please whatever the bandits or terrorists want from government, government should endeavour to give them in the interest of captives and Nigerians because their continued captivity is not in our interest,” he said.

He then urged the members of the kidnapped victims’ families to be relaxed and wait for God’s intervention saying that very soon their relatives will be set free because the prayers being held by Nigerians will be answered.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said everybody is in pains, saying that “we share your grief. The scripture reminded us that as long as we live in the world, we will be confronted with many troubles. Jesus will do something for the 62 abducted passengers because God will touch the hearts of those keeping them.”

President of Jamiyyar Matan Arewa, Hajiya Rabi Saulawa, said the interfaith prayers was held in order to seek for God’s intervention as there’s nothing prayers cannot do.

Saulawa noted that “we have all sinned before God and the time has come to repent our sins”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

