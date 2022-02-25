2023: Leave Emefiele alone,  CSOs tell blackmailers 

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Thursday, faulted anti-Emefiele groups over alleged moves to join presidential race ahead of 2023 general elections and the call for his resignation.

This was contained in a statement signed by executive director and South south coordinator, African Leadership Strategy and Transparency Development Initiative, Nelson Ossaieze and

president, Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Bassey Etuk Williams, among many others.

The groups in the statement described the news on a particular online medium as fake news sponsored to tarnish the image of the CBN boss.

The statement said the CBN governor has rendered selfless service to galvanise the economy via various intervention programmes to sustain the economy amidst devastating challenges to boost the productive base of the economy and position it to create wealth that would in turn diversify the income base of government and provide stable levels of income.

It also pointed out that any sincere analyst of Nigerian affairs, “without bias induced amnesia, would recall that things got so bad that states couldn’t even fulfill their most basic of responsibility to pay salaries not to talk of building much needed infrastructure for their people.

“Within this chaos, Mr. Emefiele brought order and has implemented unprecedented number of interventions that have created a new class of engaged citizenry and strengthening key sectors of the economy such as agriculture. The launch of the historical rice pyramid amidst several contradictions still no doubt is a shock to the nay-sayers. Could it be that his only crime against those behind this new wave of vitriol against him is that his programmes have turned out to be a resounding success?”