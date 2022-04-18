2023: Let’s jettison god-fatherism, build strong institution – Peller

The lawmaker representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, in Oyo state, Hon Shina Peller, on Monday said it is now time to jettison god-fatherism in Nigeria politics.

Hon Peller in a message to felicitate with Christians on this year’s Easter declared that there was the need to focus on building strong institution in the nation’s political circuit.

The lawmaker maintained that as the 2023 general elections draws nearer, “we must not allow any politician to use us irresponsibly or callously to fulfil their political ambition or interest at the detriment of the overall interest of our dear country”.

“We must not allow ourselves to be used as an instrument for division and violence. It is time we jettison the political god-fathersim but focus on building strong institutions that the generation yet unborn will be proud of. Once again, Happy Easter to all of us”, he said.

On Easter celebration,the lawmaker tasked Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ which includes peace, humility, tolerance, charity, patience, honesty, courage, compassion, generosity, fidelity, integrity, fairness, self-control, forgiveness, love and respect for others.