2023: LG vice chairmen laud FCT Minister on rapid development, campaign for APC



The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVIC) has commended the minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, on his rapid transformation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying this has improved the lives of the people of the territory.

The national executive officers of the association recently embarked on a one day tour of projects executed by the Bello administration, applauding the achievements by the minister.

In a release signed Wednesday by its National President, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, at the end of the tour, the association declared that Bello has performed excellently well in the infrastructural development of the Territory.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said the rate at which the present administration under the leadership of Musa Bello is developing Abuja was unprecedented, saying he is the only minister of FCT who has shown commitment in the rapid transformation of the nation’s capital; in line with the dream of its founding fathers.

He said his team was particularly happy to discover that Bello has turned the Territory to construction sites for the provision of infrastructure and road construction.

The ALGOVIC Boss noted that, apart from infrastructural development, Bello has equally performed creditably well in the other sectors, such as education, health, transportation and water supply.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing someone imbued with strong character and foresight like Bello to administer the Territory, saying the minister is really working to build Abuja; in comparison with world cities.

He, therefore, enjoined FCT residents to continue to support the minister and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and vote massively for the party in the coming general elections; for continuation of good governance in FCT.