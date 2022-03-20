2023 ‘ll be a referendum between Nigerians and the APC – Afegbua

Prince Kassim Afegbua a former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, now chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview with EMEKA NZE speaks of the zoning brouhaha in the his party, the power intrigues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and summarises that 2023 general election is Nigerians against the APC.

Why is your party delaying in zoning presidency to the South?

I’m sure that they will zone the presidency to the south because it will amount to grave injustice, unfairness and a deliberate attempt to shortchange the south if they refuse or if they don’t zone the presidency to the south. In 2019, every southern aspirant buried his aspiration to allow for a northern candidacy, every aspirant that participated in Port Harcourt convention was from the north. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged from that process. He prosecuted the election, then bolted away to Dubai and abandoned us on the field of play, when the match has not ended, the man capitulated and now I can see that himself and others are going round, talking to people about contesting again. Only yesterday (Tuesday last week), i was reading a statement credited to Alhaji Atiku that if PDP does not get it in 2023, the party will go into extinction. I beg to disagree. PDP will remain virile, PDP will remain strong whether in governance or in opposition. PDP is an organic party that is larger than the interest and aspiration of one individual. While it is true that some of them will go into extinction, that’s those who have attained the age of 77 and above, PDP will still be bubbling. Members of the board of trustees are peopled by old men and women who should naturally be providing advisory role for the party. But to say that PDP will go into extinction will be a complete out-of-place statement. In 2023, as we speak now, I’m sure the caucus is meeting, they started on Monday, they couldn’t resolve the key issues, they are starting again. It is only natural that the presidency is zoned to the south. When it gets to the south, the southern leaders will decide which of the geo political zones that it will micro zone and so for me, PDP must show leadership by example. APC has stated categorically that they are going to the south, so PDP must follow suit. After General Buhari’s 8 years it’s only natural that you cede power to the south if you want peace in this country. Any attempt to indulge in other frivolities will amount to complete break down of law and order.

You just mentioned Atiku as if he is the only one aspiring. Why are people like Tambuwal, Saraki and other angling to contest the presidency if the party really want to zone to the south?

Well, I don’t think that those other names you are calling are contesting. They might just be testing the waters but I’m aware that Alhaji Atiku is contesting because my friend and elder brother, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, is going round the country, consulting for him. So for me, it will be a tragedy to have an Atiku as the candidate of PDP in 2023.

Why has people like you have not gone ahead to correct your brother to discontinue the campaign that power should remain in the north?

No he has a life if his own but by the time his project crumbles, he would retrace his step. At least, he would make a u-turn when the project crumbles. He has a right to be going round.

Should PDP fail to cede power to the south what happens?

…..(Cuts in)…I don’t want to hear that word, ‘should PDP fail.’ PDP is a party of justice I want to believe; it’s a party of fairness; it’s a party of equity. If they want to behave like an organic party that wants to respect its rules and regulations. The provision of article 7 of the party is very sacrosanct. People keep making this mistake that Jonathan spent 6 years in office. Jonathan spent five years. President Yar ‘Adua died in May 3, 2010. He had already spent three years, Jonathan completed the one year and vied for a 4-year tenure. He completed the tenure. The reason why he was defeated was because he was trying to change the zoning arrangement and in realising that, we ceded opportunity to the north in 2019. It is only natural that they should cede it to the south in 2023. Anything short of that, it would be a colossal failure for PDP because some of us will work for APC openly. I have said it before on a national television. If you give PDP ticket to a northerner some if us will work for APC which is presenting a southerner.

But APC has not gotten its own act together ?

It doesn’t matter. They must feature somebody who is of the south in the 2023 presidential elections. How they resolve their crisis is their business. I personally want the crisis in APC to continue so that it will give opportunity to PDP. But in PDP, we must look down south to get the ticket of the party. We cannot after 8 years of Buhari, another northerner will do another eight years making 16 years of broken run in the north, then we will be slaves in this country. That’s the truth and some of us are not ready to keep quiet. All those ones they are talking that it’s only Atiku that can win elections, who and who gave him votes in 2019? It was the middle belt and the south. Go and check the results and analyse it. What is the noise they are making about north, north they are making about Atiku that he is the only one who can win election? Who is saying that? What was Atiku’s vote in Borno, next door neighbour to Adamawa? What difference was his results with Buhari’s even in Adamawa where he comes from? What did he score in Yobe? Miserable scores. So I don’t want to be bogged down by this narrative, it’s so annoying, people will just sit back and be talking “it’s only Atiku”, “it’s only Atiku”, what’s the meaning of that? So if Atiku is no more today (God grant him long life), Nigeria will cease to exist? These are very insulting statements.

What’s your perspectives on the power intrigues in APC?

APC will implode, no doubt about that, and a lot of the factors and persons in that place will also seek exit from the party. APC is going to balkanise in the manner they came. You know ACN, one group, CPC one group, ANPP one group, APGA one group, they are now coalescing into pockets of groups and as things are going now, they will implode, nothing will stop it because they have ceded the powers to a caretaker committee chairman who has no experience of party management, who is not deep, all they did was to drop name. Buhari said…, Buhari said… Buhari said… They are not on their own; they cannot network and reach out to people and do the right things. They are plotting graph for their own aspiration, very selfish aspiration, as against the collective aspiration of what it should naturally be. Now those people who brought Buhari in 2015, those factors and everything is trying to undermine them. That is political harlotry. It’s not fair for you not to be loyal, sincere to a cause that certain people started.

Of recent, we have seen Governor Obaseki and the man who was his DG campaign Governor Wike almost at daggers drawn and Nigerians are wondering what led to this? I also remember you opposed the PDP giving Obaseki ticket in his reelection bid. It seems that you are laughing last. What’s the cause of the feud?

You have said it all now. Thank you very much. You don’t even need to ask me again. I told them. I served with Obaseki under Oshiomhole. He (Obaseki) served eight years, I served four years and I had psycho-analysed him and I know what he can do and what he cannot do. In 2016, I also didn’t support his aspiration as a commissioner in the state. I told Comrade Oshiomhole pointblank that this man will undo him barely six months into his government. Oshiomhole didn’t want to believe me. Today I’m being celebrated like an oracle and the facts are just simple. If somebody who was practically unknown, railroaded with heavy funding from the state purse to become governor of the state and before he settled down, he started spiting those that carried the campaign in their heads, such a person cannot be godly. That’s the truth, even in the bible it’s written clearly, you must show gratitude to your benefactors. You must show gratefulness to anything anybody does to you that is positive in your life. People who helped you to grow in life, you must accord them that recognition and pride of place, not when you have been made, you try to take away the shine as if it is your own destiny that is at play. I’m not surprised at this fight. It was a thing I predicted in APC and in PDP. In PDP, when he came in seven months to our primary in June, I vehemently opposed it, I also went out publicly to support the APC candidate, just to tell them that I’m so convinced that this man will fight us. Today, they are calling me to say O’ boy what did you see? It’s not difficult. He knew he was going to go for reelection, he started fighting the factors that brought him in APC, is it when he knows that there would be no election before him that he will not fight you? He’s going to fight them to the last. What are we talking about that you want to do harmonisation? What is the meaning of harmonisation. You were elected for a four-year tenure, officers of the party are elected for four-year tenure. So will it be right for me to say your deputy should step down so that somebody else takes over?

What do you really think is the bone of contention between Obaseki and Wike?

The bone of contention is simply ingratitude on the part of Governor Obaseki. Simple. There is nothing more. If you want to solve the riddle, just follow the dictates of the 9-letter word – Gratitude. It’s a 9-letter word but very heavy. Gratefulness, these are things that are positive in the lives of humans, for you to be grateful, even in our homes, we teach our kids that if somebody gives you anything, say ‘thank you, I’m grateful’. We teach them those values. Then leaders that are supposed to be mentoring the younger ones will be fighting their benefactors. A man like governor Wike will not want to stomach those kind of inanities. In politics those of us who speak the truth are largely unpopular because they don’t want you to speak the truth. They will say anti party activity, Can’t you see and keep quiet? I cannot keep quiet, I’m driven by my conditions and my conscience will be pricking me if I see without speaking. That is the kind of person Governor Wike is. He doesn’t like pretences, he is very blunt, that is his style but he is a fighter. He’s also a performer, he’s doing well in Rivers unlike the Edo governor who is not performing.

But the perception of the public is that Governor Wike talks too much as if he owns PDP. According to them he behaves like a tyrant who has control of everything. Do you share in this belief?

It is not like that; The problem is people who can’t stomach injustices, inanities, frivolities, ungratefulness, ingratitude, they will rather speak out. I tell you, the way they are abusing him, they are also abusing me. “You talk too much, why must it be you”. There are people that cannot keep quiet when they see certain things going wrong. It is an aspect of me. For example, I can’t keep quiet. When I was in government, I was challenging the man who appointed me as a commissioner, at the exco meetings, at the inter personal discussions, I will state my points. It may be an unpopular viewpoint but that’s the way I feel but to stop me from speaking is another issue. So for me, there’s no hard and fast rule about it. I would rather commend Wike for the kind of interventions he had done for the party. He’s been in this party since 1998, he has not defected. So you cannot compare him with a man who just joined the party and he’s barely two years old. By June, Obaseki will be two years old in PDP. He has not voted in PDP before, he has not voted for PDP, apart from his own election. So his stakes are very minimal compared to a man who rose through the ranks from 1998 up to becoming Chief if Staff, Local Government chairman, minister and now governor, the stakes are different, even in terms of investment in the party, Wike has to be commended.

Is there confusion in PDP over zoning?

I think certain persons are trying to play smart, thinking that they can eat their cake and have it. And those persons are led by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. They are the ones who are trying to confuse the national chairman to think that he has opportunity. For me 2019 was his last chance but he is saying that this is his last chance. I’m saying that members of the board of trustees should retire together so that the party can move on. I’m saying that the members of board of trustees who are too old to play politics should quit the stage and allow fresh hands to come into the board of trustees. In fact they should give Alhaji Atiku Abubakar chairman board of trustees to help to guide the younger ones in the party instead of making himself available to contest. He’s been looking for presidency since 1990.

You are zeroing in on Atiku alone but there are also Tambuwal, Saraki and others. Are these ones pretending?

I told you those ones are not contesting, they are just pouring water just to sustain the narration. Its the truth, its Alhaji Atiku that is becoming so desperate about it.

Would you want to speak or even name some of the PDP chieftains who are ready to contest election and succeed Buhari in 2023?

Wike is one, Anyim is another, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa is another, Peter Obi is another, Udom Emmanuel is another. This is enough we only need one person. Out of all of these one person will emerge at the primaries and whoever emerges, will choose his vice from the north and we rally round the person, use the party to market the person across the country. We need bold courageous leaders at this time. Nigeria had collapsed, let me put it that way. If you are following the rhythm of the news everyday you are frightened by what obtains everyday. Fuel scarcity is biting us harder in the face of gross poverty, hunger, deprivations, malnutrition, impoverishment, all no thanks to Buhari’s tactless, clueless, spineless government, full of incompetence and lack of capacity. Only this morning you heard the Minister of Finance saying that they going to borrow money from the Eurobond to fund subsidy.

He said they have removed subsidy from electricity and Nigeria is almost in total blackout, no light, diesel is N720 per litre. The common man cannot survive this situation that we find ourselves and all of these us due to incompetence, it’s a shame of President Buhari that his 7 years of his administration, he couldn’t fix Nigerian refineries or even build one of the modular refineries. Its a shame that based on the campaign promises that he rose to power in 2015 that he neither here nor there., he’s just dily-dalying, no direction, no focus. This is a focus-less government, a government of nepotism, cronyism, favouritism selective amnesia, a government that is rudderless, the ship is sinking, everybody is just struggling to clutch at any available funds but Buhari cares not. He has gone to London to take care of himself while the citizens lament. Imagine a statement coming from the presidency that Nigerians are used to suffering, that this fuel scarcity heaven will not fall. That is a spokesman to the president that’s what he’s telling Nigerians at this difficult trying times in our nation’s history. That means he doesn’t care about you and me. They only care about their pockets and themselves and their families. But 2023 will be a referendum between Nigerians and the APC.

Sympathisers of PDP are worried that in the midst of this zoning imbroglio that APC might go ahead and put their acts together and somebody like Tinubu could emerge throwing the country back to where we are at the moment. What’s your take on this?

No. The PDP will mend its fences. It is one thing to get the ticket of the party, it is another thing to win the election. Don’t take Nigerians for a ride. Nigerians exactly know where the shoe is pinching them now. People are crying because of hunger, people are lamenting because of economic difficulties, economic dislocations. So we cannot take it for granted that if APC presents so, so person, they will win, no way. We are going to campaign on the field, we are going to remind Nigerians that except you want to vote for continuity of suffering, difficulties, lack of focus, this is the only reason you want to vote APC in the next election. It is almost like a conclusion, a referendum kind of situation. It is not even about PDP now, its going to be APC versus Nigerians. No matter your status, the economic dislocation is biting hard on everyone. We buy diesel at N720 from N220 within four weeks, dollar is already selling for N582. What do you do? Where do we go from here and it has a multiplier effect for virtually every sector of our economy, you buy N10,000 worth of power supply, you use it for just two days, if you are using a moderate duplex, otherwise its almost like a day. So where do we run to?

You said Buhari refused to build a refinery in 7 years now, but people are also complaining that state governors like Wike should have built a refinery. Why has he failed to do so.

The state economy is not complaining. Have you heard Wike complain about state economy? Have you ever heard that Wike is borrowing so, so amount of money?

Are you saying there’s no need for Refinery in Rivers state?

No, that’s not what I’m saying. You set your priorities. The man is performing, he’s building roads, schools, he’s building education, he’s doing hospitals and all that. Another government after him may say there are no more roads to build, let’s go and look into modular refineries. But you cannot just be building refinery, refinery, sinking so much money when you don’t have good roads to pass and given the fact that River state is a Riverine area, you need to spend so much money before you get a kilometre of road but the man is working, he is building flyovers and what have you. He has improved the infrastructural wellness of the state. So state economy is one. What you should be talking about is that Federal government should devolve powers to the state and hands off on a number of things. You see one dirty-looking road in Edo state, they say it’s Federal Government road, you don’t even know the one that is federal government and state road so they use it to confuse themselves when the government is not performing and all that. So if you devolve powers to the state, instead of federal government taking 54 per cent revenue on a monthly basis, they can be taking like 40 per cent. The remaining 60 per cent, you split it to the state, let the state be taking 60 per cent. Let the FG concentrate on defence, foreign policy and the economy, three items. Allow the states to handle education. What is the business of primary education in your state or the secondary education? They should hands off. Let the state handle all of these.