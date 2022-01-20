2023: Makinde ‘ll run for second term – Commissioner





Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Thursday, hinted that Governor Seyi Makinde would contest the 2023 governorship election for his second term in office.

Olatubosun dropped this hint while featuring on the Oyo state NUJ Correspondents Chapel Guest of the Month platform, held at the Chapel’s Secretariat Mokola in Ibadan.

The commissioner said the people were ready to mount pressure on Makinde to contest the 2023 governorship election for his second term “to complete the good work he started in the state.”

According to the commissioner, the people of Oyo state are enjoying Makinde’s good work Makinde and were determined to ensure that he continues in office for the second term.

He said, “I am sure the people of Oyo state will ask him to contest for the second term in office.”

He emphasised that his major concern now was Seyi Makinde’s second term in office as the governor of Oyo state and that there would be no going back for him towards achieving the governor’s return to office in 2023.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has done well in Oyo state in the about last three years. To whom much is given, much is expected. I will soon start my product which is Seyi Makinde for second term”, he said.

The commissioner said in selling his product in and across Oyo state, he would soon embark on ” political evangelism” carrying his message on the need for Makinde to continue in office beyond 2023 to every doorsteps in the state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde should contest for the second term in office; he should contest, we are begging him, the people of Oyo state would pull Governor Makinde to contest for second term in office He would listen to the people. We want Gov Makinde to re contest”.

Highlighting parts of Gov Makinde major achievements in the state, the Commissioner said the present administration in the state is leaving no stone unturned at improving the security situation in Oyo state as clearly demonstrated with the establishment and recruitment of 1,500 Amotekun personnel.

He stressed that the reported cases of abduction and kidnapping at Onigarri on the Ibadan/ Lagos expressway was not in Oyo state but in the Ogun state axis of the Onigari, adding that Oyo state government is committed to ensuring adequate security in the axis and other parts of the state.

Speaking further, Olatubosun disclosed that so far, the Governor Makinde administration has paid N16 billion as gratuities to retirees in the state in addition to the prompt payment of salaries to its civil servants as well as pensions to pensioners in the state on the 25th of every month.