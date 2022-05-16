2023: Malagi promises to reconstruct Bida-Minna road





A leading gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressive Party (APC), Alhaji Muhammed Idris-Malagi, has promised to complete the reconstruction Bida-Minna road, if elected in 2023.

According to Malagi, the road has tremendous socioeconomic importance to the people of Zone A, Niger State and Nigeria in general.

The gubernatorial aspirant made the pledge while addressing APC delegates, supporters from Bida, Gbako and Katcha Federal Constituency in Bida on Monday.

The gubernatorial aspirant said that the road serve as a veritable link between the North and South, especially South west and North Central Nigeria.

The aspirant lamented that the road has remained in a dilapidated condition for decades, making it unmotorable and a dead trap.

Malagi said: “I am an indigene of this area who knows the importance of this road to the people of Niger South and therefore will accord it a top priority given the mandate by the people of the state.”

He noted that the road and several others across the state will receive his priority attention if given the mandate.

Malagi also vowed to accord top priority to the health, education, security and other related human development sectors, including women and youths empowerment.

According to Malagi, Niger state is endowed with both agricultural and solid mineral resources that need a focused person like him to tap for the benefit of the people.

Besides, he promised to turn around the fortunes of the state if given the mandate.

According to him, Niger state does not need to continue to depend on federal allocation to survive given its natural endowment, saying he will use his experience in the private sector to bare on the economy of the state.

The aspirant therefore urged the APC delegates to go for the best candidate like him who will transform the state to an enviable level.

