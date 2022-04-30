2023: Middle Belt Youths ask Adamu to consult Buhari over zoning

Youths from the middle belt of the country under the auspices of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) Saturday called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of zoning before making public statements on it.



In a statement by their leader, Godwin Meliga, the group said the consultation with the President, as the leader of the party, was important because Adamu is new in the saddle and a decision had already been reached on the matter.

The statement read: “It is important at this point that Senator Adamu should consult with the leader of the party, President Buhari, before making statements that will continue to drag the party and the nation backward.

“The issue of where the next President should come from has since been settled by stakeholders.

“It is not in doubt that the consensus is that the next President should come from the South.

“Our advice for the elder statesman is that he should be consulting widely before making public statements on matters like this.” Meliga stated .

