2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket will lead to chaos – CAN President



The president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Samson Ayokunle has warned political parties in the country to perish the thoughts of having a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the National Christian Centre in Abuja Sunday to mark this year’s Democracy Day, Ayokunle said a Muslim-Muslim ticket in today’s Nigeria would lead to chaos.

“While I congratulate the candidates, I must sound this warning, please do not fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It would not fly. It will not stand. Rather, it would set the nation against each other.

“The candidate who will emerge is the one who works with the Church. Please, do not alienate the church.

“If you embrace equity, fairness and justice, the Nigerian electorate will reward you with their votes at the polls and they will give you their support,” he said.

The CAN President, who was represented by Bishop Oke, also urged politicians to engage in issues-based campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing that: “You can only rule when there is a nation. In your campaigns, make sure you exalt fairness, justice and equity. If there is no righteousness, fairness and equity, we will remain divided.

“There is no fairness if a certain people from a certain ethnic group are reduced to second class citizens who cannot aspire to the highest office in the land.

“We pray for an end to killing people in their place of worship. We pray for a nation that is united and where justice, fairness and equity reigns. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”

In his message, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged Nigerians to embrace democracy to strengthen national unity and build social cohesion.

“Democracy works because the values of justice, equality, fairness and inclusion, which underpin democratic governance, are also at the heart of our Christian faith.

“Democracy works, all the more so in a heterogeneous union like ours, through negotiations and compromises carried out in good faith. And each year brings us closer to a more perfect union, a more mature democracy,” he said.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated that the commemoration provides an opportunity to reflect on how far Nigerians have come as a people.

“It invites sobriety and gratitude. It allows us to remember the decades characterized by a lack of freedom, suspicion and uncertainty, and calls to mind the prayers, faith and courageous actions that brought us to a turning point in 1999, one accompanied by hope and promise,” he said.

