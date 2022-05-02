2023: Mustapha felicitates with muslims, calls for matured engagement

A former aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha has felicitated with Muslims nationwide on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

In a message released to newsmen Monday, Mustapha who is also the Turaki of Ilorin urged Muslims to retain the virtues which the holy month of Ramadan represents.

He said: “I congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters on this auspicious occasion. May Allah (SWT) accept all our acts of ibadah, reward us with His abundant mercies and preserve our lives in good health to witness many more Ramadans.

“As Muslims we must especially commit to praying for continued peace and security in Nigeria, especially as the government is working to find lasting solutions to the problems of insecurity bedeviling the country.”

Continuing, The APC senatorial hopeful for Kwara Central added, “As we mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, and in the face of the impending politics of 2023; I call on politicians across party divides to play the game with maturity, decency and to engage with decorum in order to avoid creating unnecessary tension.

” We need to remind ourselves of our obligation be tolerant of one another as well as ensuring peace and unity in the land.

“So let us not stop working and praying for peace especially at a time that the country is moving towards the next cycle of elections.”

The philanthropist also wants the Muslim ummah to continually exhibit the virtues of love during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

