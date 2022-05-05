2023: My emergence as APC candidate’ll bury Fintiri politically -Otunba  

A frontline APC gubernatorial aspirant in Adamawa state, Alhaji Umar Mustapha, popularly known as Otunba of Ekiti, has said his emergence as All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial flag-bearer in Adamawa state will bury Governor Ahmadu umaru Fintiri politically.

He stated this in an interview with journalists in Yola after picking his APC gubernatorial nomination forms. He said he is confident of winning the party primaries and subsequently chase the governor out of Dougerei Government House, Yola.

“The significance of picking the forms simply means that one is in the race and has identified himself to the party as a contestant. The fact that people are happy that I picked the forms means that the end of Fintiri is in the offing. I will scale through the primaries and bury him politically.”

