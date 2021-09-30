2023: My former position ‘ll help me provide good service to Benue- Orbunde

Chief of Staff to the governor of Benue state Terwase Orbunde, has resigned his appontment to pursue ambition for the Benue governorship in 2023.

Orbunde tendered his letter of resignation Thursday in compliance with Governor Samuel Ortom’s directive that his political appointees nursing ambition to contest elections in 2023 should resign on or before 30th September, 2021.

The former Chief of Staff in an interview with journalists after his resignation stated that his participation in the Ortom administration afforded him the opportunity to broaden his perspectives, and acquired cognate experience in providing service to the people.

According to him, the journey that led to his exit now, started in 1995 when Governor Ortom approached him to anchor his Governorship Campaign adding that he commenced activities towards the realization of the ambition in 2012.

He noted that although there were dramatic twists and turns, God, through the people of Benue State, gave his principal electoral victories in 2015 and 2019 culminating in his appointment and reappointment during the two tenures.

“However, as we approach the twilight of the two tenures, I feel strongly led of God that I have completed my tour of duty as Chief of Staff and have been called to make myself available for another assignment as Benue State Governor in 2023.

“I leave with every sense of appreciation and fulfilment for the milestones we have been able to record in the discharge of the Mandate which the people of the State gave my boss, and with high hopes and faith in God for a brighter future,” he added.