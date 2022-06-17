2023: My wife never asked me to bribe delegates – ADC presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has described as false media report that his wife begged him to bribe delegates during the party’s presidential primaries.

In a terse statement signed by him Thursday, the presidential hopeful said his wife simply begged that he should not allow himself to be disgraced when other aspirants were allegedly sighted sharing money to delegates.

In the statement, Kachikwu said the media report had not only gone viral, but also caused him and his wife pain.

“At no time did my wife beg me to bribe delegates. My attention has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous headline carried by Punch Newspaper claiming that I said that my wife begged me to bribe delegates.

“This is not true at all. Twelve media houses were represented in the parley where I said that my wife pleaded with me not to be disgraced seeing that some aspirants were sharing money during the ADC convention.

“It is the height of mischief to then suggest that this means she begged me to bribe delegates. After complaining about the headline to the management of Punch Newspaper, they changed the headline but left the offending statement in the body of the news report. This untrue report has since gone viral and caused my wife and I pain,” he said.

