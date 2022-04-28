2023: Nasarawa APC stakeholders drum up support for Sule

Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on special duties, Murtala Lamus, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and executive members in Wamba local government area of Nasarawa state to give their support to the governor and Senator Godiya Akwashiki.

He made the call during an expanded APC stakeholders and executive members meeting of Wamba local government area of the state in Wamba, Thursday.

The special adviser said that Governor Sule and Senator Akwashiki have done a lot in the area, hence the need for stakeholders and delegates to give them their support.

He stated that Wamba local government area has benefitted from the duo in the area of construction of rural roads, healthcare centers and services as well as rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools among other developmental strides.

“The projects embarked upon by the duo in the area have impacted positively on the lives of our people. Governor Sule and Senator representing Nasarawa north, Godiya Akwashiki are doing well in their respective offices,” he said.

He advised delegates to choose credible aspirants and to shun money- bag politicians, who will entice them with money during the party primaries scheduled for next month.

