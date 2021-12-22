2023: Nasarawa APC stakeholders yet to decide on Tinubu – Speaker

Speaker of Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Tuesday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state will meet and take a common position and support an aspirant that will consolidate on President Buhari’s achievements.

He stated this when Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) visited members of the House in Lafia.

“We have leaders in the state that we have so much respect for them, we will consult them and collectively, we shall come up with a common position on 2023 presidency.

“The speaker said Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man to watch for the seat of Nigeria President come 2023.

“Tinubu is a Household name in the country. He is a leader par excellence and his track record is clear. He has demonstrated leadership as he has done very well when he was the governor of Lagos state devoid of any sentiment.

“It is my prayers that Nigerians at appropriate time will stand for Asiwaju, ” the speaker said.

The speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his developmental strides in the country.

Earlier, the NDA national coordinator, Omogbolahan Babawale, said the visit was to drum support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president come 2023.

“Tinubu is a distribalised Nigerian as he has contributed so much to the success of APC and Nigeria at large.

“Mr Speaker, I will love you to pray and support Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the President of the country come 2023. This is in the interest of economic prosperity and for the overall development of the country,” he said.

He however, commended the speaker for his purposeful leadership in the state.

