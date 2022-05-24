2023: Nasarawa female aspirant woos APC delegates for votes

A female aspirant in Nasarawa state, Maryam Musa-Muhammad, contesting the Lafia/Obi federal constituency seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to delegates to support her ambition to boost the confidence of more women in politics.

She made the appeal Tuesday at a press conference in Lafia, saying supporting her aspiration would ensure gender balance in governance as there were few elected women in Nasarawa state.

She noted that since 1999, the constituency has not had a female representative at the National Assembly and if she emerges victorious and the general elections in 2023, she would ensure that her constituents enjoy dividends of democracy.

She stated further that she has the experience and the capacity to make a difference.

“The men, women and youth in my constituency are hundred percent behind me. There are a lot of things that needs to be done. We have schools without teachers, hospitals without drugs and other social amenities are lacking in my constituency.

“Please give me a chance and I promise to ensure steady growth and development of our constituency,” she said.

