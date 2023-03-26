2023 national census to hold May 3 

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census (NPC) has been scheduled to begin on May 3, according to the federal government.

A member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Dr Garba Abari, confirmed this Sunday in Abuja during a press conference.

Abari, who is the director-general, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the new change of date was as a result of reschedule of elections.

He added that the census exercise would capture every person, household and structure for national planning and project execution purposes.

Abari said: “That change by INEC made it mandatory for us to also adjust the date for the conduct of the exercise.

“The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2nd, now to May 3rd to 5th.

“There are two things that informed the shift in date. First, in the cause of our planning by the National Population Commission, it was so factored that INEC will also tinker with its own electoral timetable.

“The gubernatorial election as you are aware had to be shifted by one week. And this also has a telling effect on the date of commencement of the census.

“Just like election, the census is also a very long process like the training, the sub-trainings, retraining leading till the very day of the actual house listing and numbering will commence and then the actual capture of the population will now take place.

“So, these actually are the things we are looking forward to in the preparations for the national census.” (Ripples Nigeria)

