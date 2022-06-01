2023: NESSACTION unveils CRV, CPCD project on inclusivity safeguards campaigns, others

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Executive Director of NESSACTION, Eniola Cole has explained that Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) and PCV Collection Drive (CPCD) project is aimed to render support to INEC on inclusivity safeguards campaigns in the CVR and PVC collection process .

Eniola while speaking at the launch of the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) and PCV Collection Drive (CPCD) project in Abuja recently said the project which was also in collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ,Yiaga Africa and UNDP would strengthen INEC ‘s civic and voter education awareness campaigns and push for increased voter turnout at the 2023 elections.

She said they trained 45 INEC registration area officers and community mobilisation officers in part of FCT and Nassarawa states on the CPCD project implementation strategies and the offline registration process .

She also said they are making logistical provisions through a bus transportation scheme in each LGA of Nasarawa and AMAC and Kwali Area councils, FCT.

She said NESSACTION deployed 150,000 voter education materials for community outreaches and engagements at the grassroots to raise awareness on the CVR and PVC exercise.

She further said was to also get people to know their mobilisation officers and capture data on incomplete registration while addressing issues they face.

Also, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),Yahaya Bello who lauded the initiative by NESSACTION could not have come at a better time than now any time.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the initiative to get registered for CVR and collect their PVCs as well to participate in the election.

While responding ,INEC’s National Commissioner in Charge of Nasarawa, FCT ,Kaduna and Plateau Mr Mohammed Haruna called on NESSACTION to also help INEC to decongest the over crowded polling units by encouraging voters to change their polling units to the new units created by the Commission.

