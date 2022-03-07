2023: NGF cautions electorate to shun violence

Nigeria Progressives Forum (NPF), a non-governmental organisation has caution electorate to shun all forms of violence, tribalism and religious sentiments that would cause trouble in the coming elections.

The forum also pledged to maintain the peace, unity and order in the country.

A statement in Abuja by the President of the forum, Pastor Jones Bende, said the prevailing situation occasioned by high cost of food stuffs, unemployment and scarcity of fuel, posed serious threat to the 2023 general elections.

He said the forum is out to preach peace and unity to the electorate and advocate for good and credible leaders.

Pastor Bende stated that with peace unity and progress the 2023 elections would be feasible and successful.

Bende also said that the forum would partner with other NGOs to promote good governance and fairness in the coming elections.

He said the forum in its quest to educate the electorate on how to vote for credible leaders was collaborating with candidates standing for elections with a view to campaigning for those with good track records.

To this end, he said the forum has opened offices across the 19 northern states including FCT with national office in Abuja and appointed zonal, state and local government coordinators.