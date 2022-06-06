2023: NGO holds sensitisation campaign in FCT



In order to encourage voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, a non-profit organisation, the Young Leaders Rights and Patriotic Initiative of Nigeria (YOLPIN), has held a sensitisation campaign for FCT residents.

Speaking Monday in Abuja during the Voter’s Card Awareness Roadshow held by the young patriots in different streets, markets and parks of Abuja, the President, Patriot Andrew Amos Ugbede-Ojo, said that registration of citizens for voter’s card will encourage good governance.

He said that the awareness campaign was necessitated by the high level of invalid registration recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in their April report, where 1,390,519 million out of 2,523,458 registration was declared invalid and about 20 million PVC uncollected.

He said: “We are desirous of building the Nigeria of our dream through various programmes and activities geared towards building leadership capacity of young people, human rights advocacy, promoting democracy, good governance and youth empowerment across Nigeria.

“The Roadshow is one out of our numerous activities in promoting citizens participation in democratic process of governance as we have been doing this across churches, mosques, radio talkshows, including social media engagements.

“This particular project was necessitated by the high level of invalid registration recorded by INEC in their April report where a huge 1,390,519 million out of 2,523,458 registration was declared invalid and about 20 millions PVC uncollected.”

He added: “This is an indication of a huge awareness gap and a sign of possible voter apathy, hence the need to step in to ensure people get registered correctly and most importantly help them do their replacement of lost or damaged card, or relocation of their polling unit and not to register for a new one.

“We have been able to correctly register a minimum of 4,342 either as pre-registration and follow them up for capturing, or relocation or card replacement to ensure more people are able to vote in the coming 2023 general elections.

“We appreciate INEC for their support thus far and also seeking the support of other stakeholders with interest in advancing Nigeria’s democracy, as we have the human resource, knowledge, skills, networks, energy and capacity to carry out this awareness campaign across the country.”

