2023: Niger PDP endorses Saraki for presidency

Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state have endorsed former Senate President Bukola Saraki for the presidency in 2023.

The party also threw its support behind the clamour for the north central to produce the next president in 2023.

The party gave the endorsement Tuesday in Minna following a motion moved by former Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed Alkali, and was seconded by a former Commissioner in the state Mrs Lami Makama.

When the state chairman of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji, put the matter to vote it was overwhelmingly carried.

The endorsement may mean that no other aspirant from another zone would be supported by the state for the PDP ticket in 2023.

However the leader of the “Advocacy Group” for Senator Saraki 2023 presidency, and former national chairman of the party, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has said that is time for the North central zone to occupy the presidency after backing other candidates and zones for the position in the past.