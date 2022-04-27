2023: Nigeria may sink if… – Hakeem Baba Ahmed

The 2023 general elections may make or mar Nigeria as a country, if the leaders elected are not of topmost quality with good character, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed has said.

Addressing the 2022 Pre-May Day Symposium organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna state chapter with the theme: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria”, Hakeem, who was the Chairman said the quality of leaders elected to lead the country will determine its direction.

He added that workers should raise their voices and rise up to determine the right leaders for the nation.

According to the former Federal Permanent Secretary and ex-INEC Secretary, President Muhammadu Buhari needs to talk to the family of the kidnapped passengers of Abuja – Kaduna train to let them know what government is doing and ease their worries over the continued stay of their relations in captivity one month after they were abducted.

“The 2023 elections is not an ordinary election, if we don’t substantially change the leadership of this country in 2023, this country is sunk. The politicians would use religion, party lines to divide us but in the end what will be left is a broken country of divided people. Nigeria has to go through a major reform and part of the process has to starts now.

“We need to improve the quality of our leadership, in the last 10 years we have elected poor leaders. We need to elect good leaders who will care about the poor, about the children of the poor, about the education of the poor, about security of everybody. We need to elect good leaders in 2023 or this country is finished. I pray I’m wrong, I want to be proved wrong but if we don’t change the quality of our leaders it would make the country worse.

“Nigeria needs organisation, Nigeria needs organised bodies like NLC, we need voices that are raised. Corruption is destroying the economy because they are connected. We would never get it right unless we get honest, sincere and visionary leaders.

“Why is labour quiet about issues affecting the country, why is labour not talking in the face of the challenges facing the country? Advice President Buhari to invite the families of the kidnapped Kaduna train passengers to tell them what government is doing and give them words of encouragement.

“Whatever government is doing, it should be improved upon. We cannot demand to know every detail of the negotiations with the bandits. But one of the things they should demand is that President Buhari should sit down with the relations of these people and talk to them about what government is doing so that they can be relieved.

“Where is the President’s empathy? The wife of the president recently hosted politicians in the Villa, why can’t the president host the relations of the abducted train passengers in the Villa?

“We are about to get new goverment, labour needs to get involved as a participant not as a bystander. NLC should determine who becomes President, who becomes governor, so that we won’t have leaders who don’t care about teachers and who treat teachers as they want. Everybody is moving away and leaving government to deal with people the way they want.

“Get involved, participate in the change of leadership, if you get a government who will commit in writing not to send their children to private school, no teacher will send their children to private school. Demand that teachers are the highest paid public servants, demand that anybody who want to hold public office must send their children to public schools and not private schools.

“Children without education would not rise beyond becoming criminals and dropouts. Teachers are pillars of moral society, we sent our children to school for teachers to bring them up, we know schools that connived to collect money and teach our children how to cheat in examinations,” he said.

Speaking about the challenges in the education sector, the former secretary to Kaduna state government said, “millions of Nigerian children of the poor are not being taught and those being taught are poorly taught by poorly trained and poorly motivated teachers. The class gap is widening. Children of the poor who are not educated will end up making life difficult for children of the rich who are well educated.

“No rich or powerful person is sending their children to LEA schools, even teachers who teach in public schools are sending their children to private schools. Issue that affect teachers is a national issue not an issue between ASUU and Federal Government. This administration won’t solve problems of Nigerian education.

“Enter into pact with whoever wants to come to government, let him write an undertaken that they would solve the education problem in so, so way before you agree to support them and vote for them. Teachers are adults saddled with the responsibility of teaching our children, 90% of bandits in the bush don’t have any opportunity of having western or Quranic education. Some years ago, they were just handling cattle in the bush.

“Million of naira are spent on school feeding, who monitor this programme, is it the same goverment that is implementing it, why don’t you give almajiri one meal a day to stay in school and learn Quranic education If not western education so that they stop roaming around begging for food?”

Chairman NLC Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, who was represented by Comrade Galadima said the symposium is part of activities earmarked to mark the 2022 May Day.

“Over the years, NLC in Kaduna state has ensured well educated, purposeful and organised labour movement to drive labour agitations. This year’s symposium aimed to further sensitise active Nigerians to galvanise Nigerians for much needed change as per governance and politics in the country,” he said,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

