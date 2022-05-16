2023: Nigeria needs a courageous president – Saraki 

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki weekend said Nigeria needs a courageous president to rescue the country from the precipice.

Saraki said Nigeria was sliding towards the unenviable status of a failed state, adding that there is need to choose a president who will courageously and effectively address the country’s security, economic and social challenges and restore the country to the path of peace, progress and economic prosperity.

Addressing Delta PDP delegates at Government House, Asaba, Saraki stated that there was no denying that the country needs urgent and bold measures to rescue and fix Africa’s most promising country.

He said, “There would be dire consequences if we failed at this auspicious time in the nation’s democratic advancement to choose the right person to lead Nigeria out of the woods of insecurity and restore her to the trajectory of progress and prosperity.”

While promising to be a bridge between the old and young in the country, he urged Nigerians to vote Saraki because widespread suffering in the country does not discriminate between ethnic affinity or religious persuasion.

“Both northerners and southerners are suffering the poverty and insecurity. We have the highest level of unemployment today at 33 percent and cost of living is very high.

“With the numerous challenges facing our nation, we need to find people who have the capacity to lead because leadership is key. You cannot give what you do not have.

“There are certain qualities that we need today from the next president, if those qualities are what I have, let us do the right thing and support me.”

“We need somebody who can unite Nigeria, whom the youths and the old, North and South can be comfortable with.

“We need somebody who can bring investments, who the private sector would be comfortable with, somebody who would also have the courage to stand for what is right and take bold decisions when that time comes.

“As you all know as entrepreneurs, money only goes to where it sees safety. So, we need a president that is business-friendly, a president that understands the private sector.”

Okowa said the PDP must rise to the challenge of choosing the right leader, especially as the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not allow the best candidate to emerge. He added that the country needs a courageous leader who is capable of applying the right solution to the country’s problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

