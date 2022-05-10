2023: Nigeria needs a president with legislative, executive experience– Saraki

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has said the nation needs a president with legislative and executive experience to pilot the affairs of the country.

Saraki stated this Monday, while addressing the Ogun state PDP delegates at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The former executive governor of Kwara state said the next president must possess the energy and capacity to carry the workload and the demands of office, saying the country does not need a part-time President.

Accompanied by a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Saraki said the worsening state of insecurity, bad economy and disunity in the country can only be solved by an experienced president.

“We need a President that will stand, that is bold and courageous. We all know four years as the Senate President, I stood for this country, I stood for what I believed was in the interest of this country.

“Let us find that person who has the energy because the work of a President is not part-time, especially now that the country is very bad.

“Nigeria needs a president that is up and running, not a president that will be giving instructions because when you give instructions and you don’t check, nothing will happen.

“You need somebody that has the energy to do it. I believe that I have that energy and capacity to do it,” he added

Earlier, The former Senate President was in a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence.

