2023: Nigeria needs generational paradigm shift – Presidential aspirant

A renowned business consultant and presidential aspirant, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, has said that Nigeria at present is in dire need of a generational paradigm shift for leadership to be entrusted in the hands of the youth in order to inject new blood into country’s nascent democracy.

Addressing youth in Kano at a public sensitization forum organized to keep them abreast on the need for them to buckle up for the challenge of wresting power from the elite who had almost overstretched their bounds, Monye stated that with active youth’ participation in the craze for power, the country is poised to witness a new dawn of hope and prosperity in every sphere of human interest.

According to him, his decision to formally declare interest in the presidential contest in 2023 was primarily to prove to everyone that the youth have possessed the much needed potentials to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said, “as things stand, I cannot precisely tell you guys the party I belong. My choice of platform to which I’m willing to contest would be based on my assessment and careful scrutiny of which of the registered parties is willing to accommodate youth in the present political journey ahead of 2023”.

“What is needed most is generational paradigm shift where the young energetic youths would be carried a long in spearheading the struggle for good governance and leadership. We are today facing a myriad of challenges in almost every sector of human interest which we all have an abiding obligation to surmount.

“It is not for those in the corridors of power alone, it is a responsibility we must shoulder collectively”.

“I have made up my mind to join partisan politics in seeking the coveted presidential seat, knowing that I have what it takes to establish high profile international connections for our economy to grow and proper in line with the prevailing trend. My connection would serve as a major catalyst in boosting the nation’s economic fortune,” he stressed.

“I’m in Kano purposefully for a humanitarian mission and to seek for volunteers willing to join the crusade. The time for the real campaign is in the pipeline, we are going to tell the electorate across the country about what we are up to as far as my foray into partisan politics is concerned.

“My visit to Kano has undoubtedly made my day and refreshed my mind to the fact that Kano is a political melting pot,” he added.

While on his two day humanitarian visit to Kano, the renowned business consultant also took time to visit the parents of the 5-year old Hanifa who was abducted and butchered to death in cold blood.

He also paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, in addition to paying a courtesy call on the emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.