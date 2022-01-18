2023: Nigeria needs peace for general elections – Peller



The lawmaker representing Iseyin /Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state, Hon Shina Peller has declared that Nigeria need peace as the 2023 general elections is approaching.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Press Secretary, office of Hon Shina Peller, Mr Kola Popoola , the lawmaker said this during a peace initiative mission to former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida in Minna on Monday.

Hon. Peller who is also the Ayedero of Yorubaland said he embarked on the peace initiative mission across the 6 zones of Nigeria in line with the mandate given him by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to foster unity among Nigerians.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland stated that he is starting the peace initiative mission with a visit to the former Head of state, General. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), in his Minna country home and the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Faruq Bahago (CON).

Hon Peller stressed during his visit to the former Head of State, General Babangida that there is the need to promote peace and prosperity in the country, especially in states that have been badly hit by banditry and insecurity necessitated his peace tour.

The lawmaker disclosed that General Babangida was impressed about the peace tour which he described as a commendable initiative that will yield fruitfully and tasked him to continue with the the peace initiative mission.

During his peace initiative mission to the Emir of Minna, Honourable. Peller disclosed that there is need to leverage on the influence of traditional institutions in addressing the country’s insecurity problem.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland stated that being the heads of their ethnic group, clan or community, traditional rulers’ roles in conflict management and resolution as well as ensuring that peace reigns in the land cannot be overemphasised.

“Your Royal Highness, we know that your words are laws to the people, and that your opinions and advice on issues always count. This is why we have come to you to help us intensify your efforts in ensuring that peace reigns in our land”, he said.

Receiving Hon Peller, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruq Bahago, assured Hon Peller of his total support for peace mission across Nigeria, saying, ” the Ayedero peace tour is a welcome initiative, and on behalf of the entire members of the Emirate, we commend your efforts and pray that God strengthens you,” .