2023: Nigeria needs someone to rescue it from total collapse – Saraki 



Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential aspirant, Senator Bukola Saraki, Tuesday, disclosed that Nigeria presently needed someone who would rescue the country from total collapse.

Senator Saraki stated this in Ibadan while addressing PDP delegates from Oyo state to the party’s coming national convention to elect the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls at the state party secretariat.

The former Senate President said Nigeria has moved from being a weak nation to a failing nation under the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We must elect someone who has the capacity. We need a man with the experience. We need someone who can unite Nigeria and I am that person. We need someone who can unite both the old and the young together. Let us vote for the person that can unite the country”, he said.

Senator Saraki added, “I am assuring you that I am the one as I have the capacity to do it. This country needs someone with energy to move the country forward.

“Before Buhari and APC came to power, we were a weak nation, but now we are a failing nation. There is a difference between a weak nation, a failing nation and a failed nation. We have moved from a weak to a failing nation. But we need someone who can rescue us from being a failed nation.”

Emphasising that Nigeria presently needed someone who will rescue the country from total collapse, Senator Saraki pointed out that he was in a better position to change the fortune of the country.

He maintained that come 2023, Nigeria deserve as President a person who can unite the country and its people, adding that the time has come for Nigerians to elect someone who has the capacity as President come 2023.

Speaking further, Senator Saraki said if given the opportunity to lead the country come 2023, his administration will hit the ground running from the first day adding that the issues of insecurity, mass unemployment, disunity and poverty are going to be addressed within a short as he already has a policy plan and programmes.

The former Senate President while stressing that he is better prepared and has the capacity, energy and network the people are looking for among the aspirants for the job, said he was delighted to see the passion with which people are responding to his call for support to clinch the party ticket

“From day one we are going to hit the ground running, we are going to address insecurity, we are going to provide jobs for the youths and we are going to lead this country, unite this country and that energy, the responsibility is so great, I thank the people of Oyo state for the love they have shown today and I promise you we will do this together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

