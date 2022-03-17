2023: Nigeria needs support from friendly nations – IPAC 

The National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has said Nigeria would be needing robust support from friendly nations in order to be able to surmount the challenges bedeviling the country as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

Yabagi said this on Thursday when the special delegation from the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China paid him a visit at IPAC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Sani said the visit was a pointer to the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.

He said the emerging signals on the political horizon were clearly demanding greater level of preparation and strategies on the part of IPAC and other strategic key players in the country’s democracy project.

“It is noteworthy also, that while the two countries have the historic coincidence of sharing the 1st of October as their National Day of Independence, China, by its population, geographical size, economic and technological advancement, is at once, a regional power in Asia and a prominent force to be reckoned with on the global scene.

“Similarly, Nigeria, as the most populous country of the Black race with the largest economy and population on the African continent, has the dual status of being a continental leader and a power house among nations of the world.

“By it’s mandate, the Inter-Party Advisory Council is no doubt, one of the veritable vehicles for the uplifting of the Sino-Nigerian friendship to higher pedestals.

“The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was established about twelve years ago against the backdrop of the nation’s chequered history of democracy.

“The council has as its primary mandate, the responsibility of promoting and sustaining intra party harmony among the divergent political parties; enhancing internal cohesion and sanity within the political parties and, the construction of bridges of understanding and synergies between the three democratic organs of the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive.

“In a nutshell, the overriding objective of IPAC is, in summary, deepening the roots of democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

The leader of the Chinese delegation to the IPAC National Secretariat Comrade Zhao Jinshuo highlighted areas of collaboration between the two countries.