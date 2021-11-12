2023: Nigeria needs Umahi as president – Commissioner

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ebonyi state Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, has said Governor David Nweze Umahi “will bring his experience to bear in the development of different parts of the country, if elected president.”

He said this in Abuja Friday, adding that since assumption of office, “Umahi has been able to bring out the best in the state civil service by ensuring that workers earn their salaries, as against civil servants idling in offices.”

“Some of the biggest problems faced by Nigerians today, just like it was in the run up to the 2019 elections, are: economic decline, poverty, insecurity and corruption. These are the same problems most governors grapple with at the state level and in most cases get overwhelmed and become complicit. However, Governor Umahi has proven that he can overcome such national challenges as he has been doing in Ebonyi.

“Umahi is the most detribalized politician in Nigeria today. While most question his ethnic consciousness, his preference for a united and progressive Nigeria is not in doubt. Today, Nigeria and Nigerians are in search of a leader that epitomizes unity, progress, security and peace, so look no further than Engr. David Nweze Umahi,” the commissioner said.