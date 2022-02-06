2023: Nigeria needs younger generation as leaders – Abdulsalami

Former military Head of State, General (rtd) Abdusalami Abubakar has declared that Nigeria of 2023 and beyond does not need walking stick leaders but the younger generation to offer leadership in a digital age and give the country a new lease of life.

Abdulsami, the Chairman of National Peace Committee, spoke at his hilltop country home in Minna when a presidential aspirant and president of Kaftan TV, Prince Adewale Adebayo, visited to consult him on his presidential ambition come 2023.

According to Abdulsalami, the younger generation were more exposed internationally and in the ICT more than the older generation, expressing happiness that the presidential hopeful was thinking of moving the country forward.

“Thank you Adebayo for finding me fit to come and tell me of your ambition. Indeed Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over from us the older generation.

“Like you rightly said the world is going digital and I believe the younger generation are more exposed internationally in ICT more than us, the older generation.

“I am happy that you are thinking of moving the country forward and I believe with your ideologies and your youthful and vibrant ambition; I think Nigeria is on the right path and wish Nigeria will be great.

“Nigeria with a population of over 200million certainly is a great country and such leadership will go a long way to make it a greater place.

“Thank you for finding me fit to come and visit me to tell me of your ambition. You can count on our support always trying to do the right thing,” he said.

He thanked the former minister for sports Barrister Solomon Dalung for bringing his friend to visit him.

Adewale Adebayo, the presidential aspirant, also a product of the National Consultative Front (NCfront) and the shadow government, while addressing the man who mid-wifed the Nigerian democracy in 1999, expressed gratitude to former Nigeria’s military leader for relinquishing power to democratically elected leaders.

“We are grateful to you for many reasons, that we saw you on May 1999 handing over power and collecting your service plaque, you have always been there.

“You are one of our greatest leaders, you are to us what Abraham Lincoln is to the Americans.

“Because Lincoln founded America it wasn’t George Washington, he reformed the character of the country after the civil war and you after many years of military wilderness showed on to us that you are an officer and gentleman and you kept your words which was not easy to do and you did it.

“But it wasn’t that day that you became who you are, you have always been a good citizen. You paid grievous sacrifices in the past when there were opportunities that you could be anything in the country: to go abroad, or you stay here and become a medical doctor, lawyer, you chose a profession where you had to give your life to the country.

“At that time you never knew you could be Head of State. You thought you could be eliminated in the warfront but you have given your life to the country.

“If every youth lives their lives as you had lived that time, some will be Head of State, some will not be but everyone would be a patriot and the country is built by patriots not by people in government and the calamity that we suffer in the country is not the misbehavior of people in government, it is the effect of the disbelieve that it has created on the minds of the people and the generational inheritance of that doubt of the feeling that things can be that good but things can be good.

“The reason when we have problems we come back to you is not because we want to overwork you, it is because in mathematics you start with the basic formula, when you are confused and you are the basic primary formula for our democracy.

“We say if you want to show that tomorrow would be good you refer to a past that was good and looking back you give us that frame of reference.

“The reason I have come out is essentially because the country itself needs to be saved now and people like you risked your life for it literally, shed blood, and you lost many of your compatriots.

“Even the country hasn’t reach its full potential. You have given us a country as a base to work with. Even that little foundation is now under threats from all kinds of threats of which you are very familiar with the causes and the solutions.

“So 2023 is not to us in this generation an ordinary year just like you did for us in 1998, it is a year in which there are two parts, the part that leads to the continuation of this road that we know eminently does not augur well for the country or a new part that the people who are going to inherit the future start building the future now and the responsibility that you carried when you were at our age we need to carry them now,” he said.

The leader of the delegation Barrister Solomon Dalung said, “We have come because you an elder who have served this country, and still serving, who has invested and is still investing in the unity and stability of this great country.”