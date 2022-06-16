2023: Nigeria‘ll generate, distribute 15000mw under Tinubu – Amosun 

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun has stated that the country will generate, distribute 15,000 MW of electricity within one year under Tinubu.

The former Ogun state governor and senator representing Ogun Central made this known while addressing party faithful at the Ake palace, Thursday.

Amosun, who lamented the state of power in the country, however, said he was optimist that Tinubu administration will generate, transmit and distribute from the current 5,000-6,000 MW to at least 15,000 MV of electricity within one year.

“I got to Abeokuta this morning, they said there is no light, I said no problem we will get there. I mentioned during the campaign when I was addressing at the convention. I know Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party APC, we will improve it. Within one year or so we will improve it.

“Is not enough to generate 15000MW, we must transmit, distribute, because it’s of no consequence, is of no use to us when we generate, we cannot transmit, when we transmit, and we cannot distribute.

“I don’t see any reason why Nigeria should not get to 100,000MW. A lot of things can be done.”



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

