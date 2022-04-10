2023: Nigerians eager for PDP’s return – Ajia 

A House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, has said Nigerians are eager to see the main opposition party return to power in 2023.

He urged the party leadership under the control of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to ensure the emergence of a unifier as the party candidate if they must get out of opposition in the state.

Ajia, a 2019 governorship aspirant of the PDP stated this in Ilorin on the sidelines of the presentation of letter of intent to the PDP executive in Ilorin west local government area on his quest to vie for the seat of Asa/Ilorin west in the forthcoming general elections.

He recalled that the country had the best economy in Africa when PDP held sway with little or no volatility in foreign exchange.

Ajia is also the founder and chief executive officer of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) foundation.

He said if the resolve of the opposition party was to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections, it needed to network with aggrieved individuals from other political parties.

Ajia stated further that it was obvious that Nigerians are desirous to have the PDP return to power, but warned that it should not be toyed with.

He said it was incumbent on the aspirants to shun rancour and acrimony while pursuing their individual ambition, adding that peace was required for the party to succeed.

“If your aspiration is for the people, there is no cause for rancour or trying to cause enmity among yourselves. This is the issue that I have raised with the party and I expect that they will pass the message to all aspirants across board.

“When we unite in our way of taking decision on the emergence of candidates, there would be no problem. We can go to the elections united and we would win successfully,” Ajia said.