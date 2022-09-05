2023: Nigerians must vote for competent president – Ibuku



Kogi West senatorial candidate on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abubakar Muhammed Ibuku, Monday, charged Nigerians to vote a competent and capable president that will be able to address the numerous complaints and injustices in the country.

Ibuku gave the charge Monday while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja.

He said there are genuine complaints in every part of the country especially in the areas of security, inflation and dwindling economy as a result of maladministration of the current administration.



The NNPP flag bearer called on the electorate, especially in Kogi west senatorial district and the entire state to cast their vote for NNPP. He said the party is resolute to rescue Nigerians from the present predicaments where citizens cannot move freely because of insecurity.



“NNPP is growing every day and its acceptability at the grassroots is very high and as such the party will pull surprises in the next election if only INEC can conduct free, fair and credible election in 2023,” he said.

