2023: Nigerians need a president who can unite citizens

Nigerians should be optimistic as they prepare to vote for a president that will unite citizens of Nigeria. Religion, tribalism and negativity have eaten deep into the minds of many Nigerians to the extent that they still believe that nothing good can come out of this country.

Our politicians need to step up their game in order to advance the course of this country by being more patriotic, transparent and ready to serve the people that voted them to power instead of seeing it as an opportunity to enrich themselves and oppress the people. This is why we, the Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, have decided that all 2023 presidential candidates must participate in a presidential debate to enable each of them to explain to Nigerians at home and abroad what they have to offer, come 2023.

The next presidential elections in Nigeria will be a great opportunity for Nigerians to get it right by voting the right candidates. Lamenting after every election will never bring any change rather it will bring bad omen to us. So, instead of waiting to lament after the elections, it’s better to get your voter card ahead of the elections in order to be qualified to vote as all votes must count.

The 2023 elections will also be an opportunity for Nigerians, especially the youth, to reach out to one another using social media and other means to make sure that the electorates turn out in their numbers to vote. There’s only one key solution to solving the country’s problems and that is that people should vote for credible, God-fearing candidates to lead the affairs of the country. Such persons should also be held accountable for their actions and/or inactions.

2023 will mark the end of politicians’ failed promises during electioneering.

…Erebuoye is the president, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora