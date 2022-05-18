2023: Nnamani preaches peaceful electoral processes

Ahead of the party primaries to elect candidates for the 2023 elections, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East), has called for peaceful conduct of the exercise, urging aspirants to play the game according to the rules.

Addressing delegates for the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu East Senatorial District on Wednesday, Nnamani told his people to wear the garment of sportsmanship even as he reminded them of the need to elect people of proven record of integrity and accomplishments in the interest of the people .

He dismissed as spurious allegation that he along with his security aides manhandled one Chiene I. Chiene during his consultation with stakeholders in Enugu North local government headquarters.

“It is the height of calumny and mischief for anyone to accuse me of beating up a constituent. I waded in to calm the situation when some had confrontation with security operatives.

“The security operatives were civil. The delegates were in a convivial atmosphere and our consultation went smoothly.

“I used the occasion to reel out my scorecard in the Senate so far and my people are pleased with my quality representation. To crown it all, they asked me to take a bow and go. It is a rare honour done to me. I pledge as always not to fail them”, he said.

Senator Nnamani expressed confidence in the people to exercise their civic responsibilities in a peaceful environment devoid of acrimony, reiterating that “politics is a game that has rules”.

He counseled against politics of desperation and bitterness saying “let the wishes of the people prevail“.

