2023: NNPP launches TV station, says Nigeria deserves to chart new direction

As 2023 beckons, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared that the nation deserves a new direction where things can work for a greater number of the people.

The national chairman, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, stated this when the party launched a television station in Abuja as part of preparations for the 2023 general election.

Aniebonam who was represented at that event by Mr. Sammy Shuib expressed delight over the establishment of the TV station, saying it would provide timely information about the party.

In a remark, the National Secretary, Chief Agbo Major said the party has become more attractive to Nigerians adding that the party was already in talks with other like-minded groups and individuals to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Major said NNPP which registered as a political party in 2002 now has a medium of communication (TV station) to “transmit undiluted information about the party.”

“We have to have a medium through which we can give you undiluted information about our party.”

He also stated that members between June and early July would be in the position to know who the candidates of party in the 2023 general elections would be.

According to him, with the Electoral Act 2022 in place “the era of manipulation is gone, every party should be able to win election.”

He, therefore, urged party members to work harder. “We need to work harder. This is not a new party it was registered in 2002. We have been able to exist without the interferences of money bags.This is through a dint of hard work”, he said.

He deplored the APC-led administration for making Nigerians undergo unprecedented suffering, especially, by reneging the promises it made before coming to office.

Agbo noted that with about 11 months and few days to the general election, the presidential aspirants of the party should be campaigning cashing in on the failures of APC.