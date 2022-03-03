2023: NNPP rallies support for Kwankwaso’s presidency



The chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Osun state, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, has rallied support of Nigerians for the presidential ambition of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Odeyemi said Kwankwaso is capable of delivering the country from the web of corruption and economic quagmire.



Speaking in Osogbo, Thursday, Odeyemi noted that the untold hardship Nigerians are subjected to under the present administration poses a serious concern to the future of the country.



He stressed that nobody must fall for the deceit of All Progressives Congress (APC) again by voting for any of their presidential candidate in 2023, saying “their best has been seen under President Mohammed Buhari.



“APC under President Buhari has failed Nigerians. None of their promises has been fulfilled. Unfortunately, many of those that vouched for him during their electioneering campaign are now showing interest in taking over from him.



“Taking over of the hardship corner he has pushed Nigerians to. Taking over of fuel scarcity. Taking over of economic quagmire. Taking of over unemployment. Taking over of insecurity. Taking over of nepotism. Taking over of sectionalism, just to mention a few.



“I will like to state categorically that 2023 is a year of decision in Nigeria. We must not make mistake of putting selfish politicians in the Aso Rock again. Our fate is in our hands now.”



Noting that Kwankwaso has held many positions and performed well, Odeyemi said he would perform better as president if given opportunity.