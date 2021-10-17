2023: No group has exclusive right to lead Nigeria – Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Barr Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said no one group of people, no matter their religious affiliation or tribe can arrogate the leadership of Nigeria to themselves to the exclusion of others.

Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto when he received the national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev, Ayokunle Samson Olasupo on a courtesy visit at the council chamber of the Government House, Sokoto.

The governor said leadership of the country is mutually complimentary as the country belongs to all Nigerians, and that no one has the power to send anyone out, hence the need to remain together for the betterment of the country.

He maintained that the kind of leadership the country needs is one that will understand the diversities of the country and by being inclusive in approach to governance, without tribal or religious sentiments.

He pointed out that both Muslims and Christians have been coexisting even before the merger of the regions into one entity called Nigeria.

His words: “Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root,” giving Jerusalem and Damascus as examples of places where the two religions are being practiced side by side.

”There is need for us to continue practicing the teaching of the two religions as ordained by God. If we go by the real teachings of the two religions, there wouldn’t be friction or any reason to fight one another,” he said.

The governor commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the CAN President for their efforts in preaching peace and unity in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the CAN President, Rev. Olasupo said he was in the state to interact with the Sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto state so as to find ways to overcome the security challenges being faced in the country.

