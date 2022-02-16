2023: No Nigerian above 60 years should contest presidential election – Youth President



The National President of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Comrade Chinonso Obasi, has said that youths in the country look forward to the election of a president that will be below 60 years and who will have the interest of the country at heart.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja during the first Non-Elective National Convention of NYU, Obasi said that the problem of Nigeria borders on the age gap between youth and old generation of politicians who insist on doing things the old way, without recourse to changes or carrying the youth along in governance.

He said: “A lot has been happening in our beloved country in recent times and Nigerians youths are the worst hit by the very unflattering socio-economic challenges in the country. Although, Nigerian youths have been labelled as being lazy, a cursory look around the country would reveal that what is happening in the country transcends laziness, but rests squarely on the otiose leadership that have continued to exclude young people from decision making process.

“NYU came into being on October 1, 2020, to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary as an independent nation, but also to redirect the activities of Nigerian Youths. We realised that Nigerian Youths have great roles to play in the actualisation and sustenance of Nigeria’s Independence. Consequently, the NYU was born to serve as credible youth union and clearing house for activities aimed at restoring the dignity and missing voice of Nigerian Youth.

“It is worth mentioning that NYU comprises Nigerian youths and students in the age range of 18 to 35. The union is programmed to serve as the voice of Nigerian Youths with the responsibility of ensuring youth inclusion in governance.

“This non-elective convention in Abuja is therefore the coming together of delegates from the entire 774 local government areas of the country. And the convention is intended to affirm the pioneer leadership role of NYU and examine issues of socio-economic developments in the country, especially as they affect young people.

“The #EndSARS protest provided Nigerian youths a great opportunity to make a strong statement about their dejection with the state of affairs of the country as well as their power to organise and get things done for the good of all. As the protest showed, it was not only police brutality that the Nigerians youths were up against, but also the lack of empathic leadership that has kept the country down for the past sixty years.

“The present socio-economic disaster in the country, without doubt, has direct bearing on the stunted leadership vision, which continues on the path of trying to solve today’s problems with old strategies.

“There is not only much suffering in the land due to insecurity and declining standard of living, but also citizens continue to lament on daily basis over the wanton killings, abductions, robberies, rape and ritual murders. The situation has become so bad that many people, both within and outside Nigeria are wondering whether Nigeria still has a government in place.

“However, it is obvious to any objective observer that although the government is doing its best to address the myriad socio-economic challenges in the country, it has been overwhelmed by the problems simply because of the age of the ideas of its functionaries.”

He added: “In 2015, when Nigerians from all walks of life elected the present crop of leaders, there was much expectations of better lease of life and above all, security of life and property. Precisely, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration promised to change the way things are done in Nigeria by securing life and property of Nigerians, fighting corruption and providing job opportunities for youths, who are mostly graduates from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

“Nearly seven years after the change of baton from former President Goodluck Jonathan to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, it is as if the main agenda of most state and federal governments is to collapse Nigeria’s economy. Apart from raising a college of gerontocrats, the government has failed to reflect sustainable economic strategies in its policies and programmes, thereby leading to huge borrowing and monumental estrangement of the citizens.

“This meeting is not intended to serve as rallying ground for national lamentation, but to examine how far the deplorable socio-economic situation in the country has badly impacted on Nigerian youths.

“Having been systematically excluded from governance, Nigerian youths have put on their creative energies in music, entertainment, sports, information and communication technology in a bold attempt to take their destiny into their own hands. Others have taken to crime, internet fraud, armed banditry, prostitution and various anti-social practices all in a bid to solve the pervading economic hardship that has become Nigeria’s national anthem.

“There is no doubt that Nigerian youths are badly affected by this era of declining hope, but it should be noted that the lack of clear programmes to channel the creative energies of young people by government has made life very chaotic, brutish and uninteresting in the country.

“As we speak, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is proceeding on another indefinite strike action, which would render Nigerian youths more hopeless and their future more uncertain. The constant ASUU strikes in the past seven years comes up as a very sad metaphor for the current administration’s lack of interest and regard for the future and social well being of Nigerian youths.

“While the World Bank in its annual reports cite Nigeria as the world capital for poverty, it does not also seem to bother government that more than 14.5million children lack access to education. In his recent interview with the Channels Television, our President, President Buhari, doubted and dismissed statistics from National Bureau of Statistics on declining foreign direct investment ever since he came to power.

“But, what the President cannot doubt is that Nigerians are suffering and his culture of incessant borrowing has left Nigerians, especially unborn generations under the yoke of permanent debt and attendant poverty.

“At a time in this present democratic dispensation, Nigeria was the toast of the world simply on account of how former President Olusegun Obasanjo in association with the current Managing Director of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and members of the economic team, fought to remove the country from the noose of debt by the Paris Club of donors.”

Furthermore, he said: “Unfortunately, in the last seven years the Federal and State Governments are in stiff competition as they revel in borrowing binge while plunging Nigeria back into debt colonialism. For the fact that we, the Nigerian youths are the worse hit is a call for action. Something must be done. This is not time to sit on the fence. We have to ask ourselves deep and hard questions: Is this the way we want our life story to be?

“In exactly 12 months’ time, another opportunity will beckon for Nigerians to elect their leaders. The 2023 General Election is therefore a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country. 2023 is our time to make it or mar our chances of engendering inclusive and purposeful governance.

“Recent events have shown that same dimensions to the 2015 and 2019 are being propagated. Grand fathers are fighting for space with their grand sons, because they believe Nigerians are suicidal in their choice of leadership. Be it known that 2023 would witness the infusion of youth energy as demonstrated in the #EndSARS protest into active political participation of young people in the affairs of Nigeria.

“As minimum criteria, we expect and declare that the next President of Nigeria must be below 60 years of age and should be prepared to show by his antecedents how far he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

“We shall in the next few weeks begin an aggressive voter registration campaign such that same way Nigerian youths waved the national flag as its symbol of resistance and call for renewal during the #EndSARS protest, every of our member should arm him/herself with a Permanent Voter Card.

“This march for Freedom From Political Oppression (FFPO) campaign would get down to all the 774 LGAs of the country. We shall task aspiring leaders on their blueprint for addressing insecurity, hunger, lack of educational and health facilities in the country. We shall demand interface with aspiring leaders and subject them to debates and discussions aimed at bringing out the best and demarketing the old.

“The siege on our collective will is over. Since we have chosen to organise and cease from agonising on the past history of oppression, exclusion and relegation to the back, let us rise in this confidence that Nigeria belongs to the youth. We can take back the country through positive and practical steps. We can and we will.”