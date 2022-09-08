2023: No option to victory for Tinubu, APC – Adamu



The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has declared that his party is not preparing to end up at Election Tribunal but to earn a victory in 2023 general elections.

Adamu said whosoever care should know that the ruling party will be returned to power in the coming presidential election.

Speaking Thursday at the APC national secretariat during a visit by the wife of the party’s presidential candidate Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, Adamu said APC members should not be ashamed of saying it publicly that they are working for victory and not to end up at Tribunal.

According to Adamu, as far as the leadership of the APC is concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari is very much on the ticket. We will not see his picture but his spirit will drive this efforts. He has done so much under the trying situations. And he is polling the fortune of this country to everybody’s surprise.

“I want to just emphasis one thing to you. There is no option to victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasis that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so. We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa.

“Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready.”

While assuring Tinubu’s wife (Oluremi) of maximum support during the campaign, Senator Adamu said: “We have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder witn both the presidential candidate and his running mate. So, to that extent, you can be rest assured that we will be together in this race.

“We want your voice to be heard now more than ever before. We trust you and with your loud voice in the Senate, we know what you can do. We want you not only to replicate but to improve on the testimony we are giving as your abilities.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who represents Lagos central at the Red Chamber, said she led her group to the party national chairman to assured him that Nigerian women were ready for massive mobilisation ahead the general elections.

“We are here to tell you that the Nigeria women, we are ready. I want to reassure the national chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon we will come out with our programs.

“The Tinubu-shettima presidential women council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to to also commend you for the great leadership you’ve given us and also bringing respectability to our great party,” Senator Remi said.

