2023: No sacrifice is too much to kick out APC, PDP – NRM

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has stated that no sacrifice will be too much to kick-out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing them as siemens twins of Nigerian politics.

NRM, one of the 16 registered political parties, also said that Nigerians have never witnessed the level of callous bloodletting going on in different parts of the country.

The National Caretaker Committee chairman, Abubakar Usman Jikamshi, in his opening remarks at the party’s national convention in Abuja, regretted that innocent souls were being lost daily under the two parties.

He said that the NRM was ready to rescue the oppressed and deprived Nigerians from bad governance and give them the hope and opportunity of securing their lives and properties while in power.

He said, “It is a well known fact that the PDP and APC, the Siemens twins of Nigerian politics have undeniably failed this nation and no sacrifice is too much for all the other 16 political parties to stand together to rescue our Nigeria and her people.

“Sometime ago the PDP was telling Nigerians that they are now ready to rescue the collateral damage inflicted to Nigeria. I believe it is better and fair to say to rescue Nigeria from the collateral damage both of them jointly responsible.

“As of now, it is obvious that the incumbent PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) government has not been able to deliver its primary campaign promises on insecurity, economy, and food security and effect the desired change in our democratic processes.

“Nigerians have never seen callous bloodletting like now. So many innocent souls are daily being lost and all government policies and actions have defied solution.

“Our economy is in shambles. There is no reasonable enabling environment for people to earn their honest livings. The Forex exchange and prices of petroleum products have never been so skyrocketed as now.

“Food prices have never been this bad. However NRM acknowledge the fact that PMB government has been introducing noble polices and ideas capable of benefitting Nigerians but the implementation has proved impossible and abortive.

“The deficiencies of APC administration frustrated Nigerians to the level brought about agitation, seperatism etc. Fellow Nigerians, Party faithful, distinguished delegates, ours is not to make promises as such promises succeed only in provoking Nigerians. However we will promise and assure Nigerians of only one thing.”